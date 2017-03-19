Jennifer Hudson picks favourite Mo Adeniran for The Voice UK semi-finals

The Voice UK's semi-finalists have been chosen, with each mentor seeing two of their three remaining acts into the next round of the competition.

In Saturday's episode of the ITV talent contest, the coaches each chose one of their team's three singers to go on to the semi-finals, leaving the final two to the public vote.

First up was will.i.am who took a characteristically long time to choose between his acts.

He chose Jason Jones eventually and said: "British public, I need you to pick the other two. I'm going to pick Jason and you pick the other two."

Jennifer Hudson picked bookies' favourite Mo Adeniran.

She said: "This show is called The Voice and a voice like this only comes around once in a lifetime, so it's best we grab him while we can.

"Gotta roll with Mo."

Sir Tom Jones went with duo Into The Ark from his team and Gavin Rossdale chose Truly Ford to continue in the competition.

There were still four spaces left through the public vote and each mentor saw another of their team chosen to stay based on their latest performances.

Sir Tom's Craig Ward, Rossdale's Max Vickers, Hudson's Jamie Miller and will.i.am team member Michelle John all bagged themselves a space in the next round.

But w ill.i.am lost Tanya Lacey, Hudson waved goodbye to Jack Bruley, Sir Tom dropped Nadine McGhee and Rossdale lost Sarah Morgan in the voting stage.

Adeniran is currently rated at 2 - 1 to win the competition according to Coral bookmakers.

The Voice continues on March 25 at 8.30pm on ITV.