Glen Campbell robbed of guitar-playing ability by Alzheimer's, wife says

Country singer Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar as a result of his Alzheimer's disease, his wife has said.

Kim Campbell told the The Tennessean her husband occasionally breaks into a solo air guitar routine, which she says is "kind of fun".

Campbell was diagnosed with the disease in 2011 and went on a world tour afterwards.

The singer - known for hits such as Rhinestone Cowboy and Wichita Lineman - was moved to a long-term care facility in Tennessee in 2014.

Wife Kim said he continues to sing, although the words are gibberish and "it's not a melody that we recognise, but you can tell that it's a happy song and he has a song in his heart".

AP