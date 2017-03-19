facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Glen Campbell robbed of guitar-playing ability by Alzheimer's, wife says

Country singer Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar as a result of his Alzheimer's disease, his wife has said.

Glen Campbell was known for hits such as Rhinestone Cowboy
Glen Campbell was known for hits such as Rhinestone Cowboy

Kim Campbell told the The Tennessean her husband occasionally breaks into a solo air guitar routine, which she says is "kind of fun".

Campbell was diagnosed with the disease in 2011 and went on a world tour afterwards.

The singer - known for hits such as Rhinestone Cowboy and Wichita Lineman - was moved to a long-term care facility in Tennessee in 2014.

Wife Kim said he continues to sing, although the words are gibberish and "it's not a melody that we recognise, but you can tell that it's a happy song and he has a song in his heart".

AP