Director Gareth Edwards 'won't take on another Star Wars movie'

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards has admitted he would never take on another instalment of the sci-fi franchise.

Picking up the Empire magazine best director award for his work on the movie, he joked that his career could only go downhill after achieving his dream.

"I feel it's like winning the lottery," he told the Press Association. "When you win you don't use your winnings to buy more lottery tickets, it isn't fair."

The lifelong Star Wars fan continued: "I don't know what they are planning beyond the next film and I don't want to know.

"The problem when you make a film is that you can't experience it like everyone else because I see the edge of the set, the actor and so on.

"It's not just one genre, there is a fairytale, war movies, biblical epics and characters all mixed together.

"It feels so timeless, it's a perfect balance and I don't think it will happen again with anything else ... it's like The Beatles but in film."

Edwards was joined at the event at north London's Roundhouse theatre by cast member Felicity Jones, who picked up the best actress award for her role as Jyn Erso in the film.