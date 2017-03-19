Dame Vera Lynn's 100th birthday marked by TV tribute show

Dame Vera Lynn fans have praised a documentary marking her 100th birthday as a fitting tribute to the former Forces' Sweetheart.

Dame Vera Lynn: Happy 100th Birthday on BBC2 featured Dame Vera, who turns 100 on Monday, talking viewers through some of the key moments of her career, which included making We'll Meet Again famous as her radio sign off, and visiting the troops during the Second World War.

@Cranners007 tweeted: "What a thoroughly enjoyable birthday tribute to Dame Vera Lynn on #bbc2 earlier to mark her 100th birthday on Monday. Still a sweetheart!"

@elymusic1 tweeted: "What a lovely tribute to Dame Vera Lynn on TV as she turns 100. Amazing lady who seems to have stayed grounded despite her fame."

@AlineDobbie tweeted: "Dame Vera Lynn the programme was a wonderful walk down memory lane, Great woman Happy Birthday for 100 years."

Others wrote about the personal connection they felt to Dame Vera.

@Cat_Kez tweeted: "Happy Birthday Vera Lynn 100 Wow #VeraLynn100 watched this with my mum (young child during the war) amazing, lovely feel good programme."

@ DesBlackadder tweeted: "My parents lived thru WW2 era. Watched BBC'S Vera Lynn tribute tonight. Well done that woman. Carry on. True star."

In the programme, Dame Vera explained that she had only tried to take singing lessons once in her career to extend her range, but that they had not gone well.

She said: "The teacher said to me: 'I cannot train that voice, it isn't a natural voice.'

"I wonder if she ever heard me on the radio after that."

It also featured famous faces talking about the wartime singer.

Comedian Barry Humphries said: "That voice is as much the Second World War as Winston Churchill's voice."