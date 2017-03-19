Crime drama Vera faces criticism over 'abysmal' accents

Crime drama Vera has been criticised by viewers who claim the Northumberland accents on the show are "abysmal".

The ITV series starring Brenda Blethyn as frumpy but loveable DCI Vera Stanhope is a huge hit with viewers and its return on Sunday night was welcomed with open arms.

But some fans claimed that the dialect was not up to scratch.

One fan posted on Twitter: "Cant watch any more of #Vera.

"Brenda Blethyn's 'accent' is nothing like a north eastern one.

"Much 2 high pitched and squeaky to be realistic."

Another said: "Accents are getting progressively more abysmal as this episode goes on."

"My god the accents on #vera are just horrendous, bar Brenda Bs. Cast some Geordies man !!!! X," tweeted another viewer.

One said: "Love #vera but Vera's accent gone upmarket and had an effect on cast. Plenty of Geordie actors up here!"

However, despite the accent worries, the debut of the seventh series went down a storm on social media.

"Welcome back #Vera that was a cracking episode!!" gushed one person.

"VERA!! I waited a long time for this! Totally worth the wait," said another.

Some viewers said they had chosen Vera instead of Nazi drama SS-GB over on BBC1.

The series, which is adapted from Len Deighton's 1978 book of the same name and looks at what would have happened if the Nazis had won the Battle of Britain, has received mixed reviews.

It has also faced criticism over its sound quality, with viewers complaining that some of the actors mumbled.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Anyone still watching that #ssgb nonsense should switch to @itv +1 for #VERA now."

"Sorry SS-GB but Vera calls and it was my Mum's name. Did you hear me, was I mumbling?," quipped another.