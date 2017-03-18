Rapper Coolio: I'll talk to UK fans - but I'll take off my shoes first

Rapper Coolio has said he will take off his shoes and jewellery before mingling with the audience at his upcoming UK show, after claims he was previously robbed at a British university gig.

The C U When U Get There singer will join stars such as Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa and Young MC for the UK leg of the I Love The 90's tour in September, which will bring some of the era's best-known names in rap, hip-hop and R&B back to the stage for six shows.

The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr, said he was looking forward to visiting the country and would "absolutely" take time to talk to his fans, but would be taking some precautions.

His comments came following his 2009 Staffordshire University performance when he dived into the crowd and had his shoes and accessories stolen.

The 53-year-old told the Press Association: "I consider my UK fans, friends and fellow artists as family.

"Most of the time I enjoy coming, apart from that one time."

But, while he promised fans he would perform some of his classic hits, he said he had yet to create the rest of his set list.

"I'll be performing some new stuff so I don't get bored - there'll be hits from my first album and songs I'll have written a week before."

Best-known for his chart-topping single Gangsta's Paradise in 1995, Coolio has also delighted followers with his passion in the kitchen, releasing his recipe book Cookin' With Coolio in 2009.

Describing himself as "really, really good" at what he does, he continued: "I don't have an ego, I am what I am.

"I've been rapping since 1979 and I take pride in my live performances. I have never had bad reviews.

"They say James Brown was one of the hardest workers in the music industry, well I am the hardest worker in hip-hop."

Widely credited with combining the world of mainstream pop music with hip-hop, Coolio became a familiar voice on LA radio after leaving college, but his career as an artist took off after his collaboration with WC and the Maad Circle in the 1991 album Ain't A Damn Thang.

His playful videos and generally lighter-hearted approach to West Coast rap saw his rise to success, sealed by his harder-hitting Gangsta's Paradise track for the Dangerous Minds movie soundtrack, which won a Grammy for best solo rap performance in 1996.

He also dipped his toe in the world of television with a cameo in TV's Phat Beach, a role in 1997's Batman and Robin and providing the theme tune to teen comedy Kenan and Kel.

Coolio also owes his fame to collaborations with some of the biggest names of the genre, including Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and LL Cool J.

Tickets for the I Love The 90's Tour, kicking off at London's Wembley Arena on September 29, are available from ilovethe90s.seetickets.com.