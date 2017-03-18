Proud Lisa Riley doesn't recognise herself in photos taken before losing weight

Actress Lisa Riley has said she does not recognise herself in photos taken before her dramatic weight loss.

The former Emmerdale star shared before and after snaps of herself on Twitter, telling fans she still could not believe how much bigger she used to be.

Riley, 40, captioned the pictures: "Sometimes it hits me,TRULY don't recognise the person in the other photo, feel proud of choices I was ALLOWED to make,decided to make change."

A former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, Riley has since lost 10 stone after kickstarting a new diet at a slimming retreat in August 2015.

In the throwback photograph, a morbidly obese Riley poses leaning on a car, while the after photograph shows her much slimmer figure as she stands next to a rail of clothes.

Fans praised Riley for her dedication to losing weight.

@saintmark22 tweeted: "I think you should be proud, but you have always looked beautiful then and now. Xx"

@man18united tweeted: "You look amazing. It's what is inside what counts. You made change for your benefit, not to please other people x"

@nicolabrady tweeted: "wow that's so inspiring .. You look amazing - you should be so proud xx"

Riley is a panellist on ITV daytime chat show Loose Women and has spoken previously about how strange it feels to her to be such a different size.

She said on the show in April 2016: "It's still hard for me to see my reflection...bits of me are just missing.

"It's insane because now it's just so different.

"I was happy before, don't get me wrong, but I needed to do it."