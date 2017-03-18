Kim Kardashian West recalls desperate plea for help during Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian West has recalled the harrowing moment she tried to call her bodyguard for help as robbers broke into her flat in Paris.

In a new teaser clip for reality TV programme Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she explained to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney when she realised what was happening on the night of October 2.

She said: "I was lying in bed like, 'Should I wash my face? I'm so tired' ... and 10 minutes later I was dozing, dozing, and then I heard pounding up the stairs.

"I thought it was you (Kourtney) and Stephanie, drunk.

"I was calling to them like 'Hello?' and there was no answer. And then at that moment when there wasn't an answer my heart started to get really tense, like, you know your stomach just kind of like knots up and you're like, 'OK, what's going on? I knew something wasn't quite right.'"

The 36-year-old added: "My door was open like this, and I saw two guys holding another guy down in police uniforms right outside of my bedroom, five feet away.

"So I slid off my bed and I picked up my phone and I'm like 'I don't know how to call 911 in a different country'. And so I called Pascal and then the guy came and grabbed the phone from me, threw me on the bed, and I was like 'this is it'."

Kardashian West was in a private residence in the French capital when she was robbed of jewellery worth several million dollars by a group of men in masks.

In the days before the robbery, the wife of rapper Kanye West had posted a picture of a diamond ring on her Instagram page while on her trip.

For several months after the ordeal, she took a break from social media.

The new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in the US on Sunday, and a previously-released preview clip for the second episode showed Kardashian West revealing that she begged with the robbers to "let me live".