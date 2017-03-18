facebook icon twitter icon
Great British Bake Off makers 'thrilled' over show's new 'terrific' team

The makers of the Great British Bake Off have said they are "thrilled to have secured such a terrific team" as they rubbished reports of a rift between themselves and the show's new broadcaster.

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will host The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4 announced
Channel 4 announced this week that the popular baking series would be hosted by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, with TV chef Prue Leith stepping in to judge alongside Paul Hollywood.

A report in The Sun alleged that Fielding's appointment was a point of controversy and that a host of big names had turned the opportunity down.

In a statement to Press Association, Love Productions said they " chose Noel and Sandi as hosts of GBBO in full collaboration with Channel 4 and we are all thrilled to have secured such a terrific team."

They added: "The notion of any dispute between Love and Channel 4 is nonsense and totally untrue. We enjoy a great creative relationship."

Commenting on his new job in a statement released on Thursday, Fielding said it was all a "dream come true".

He added: "I've always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It's basically the double."

Former Great British Bake Off heart-throb Selasi Gbormittah hailed the decision, saying the former Mighty Boosh star would help calm the nerves of contestants.

The new line-up follows months of speculation about who would take over from BBC favourite Mary Berry, as well as the show's former presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

A show source said of the new line-up: "They were all delighted to find out they were working together."