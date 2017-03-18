Great British Bake Off makers 'thrilled' over show's new 'terrific' team

The makers of the Great British Bake Off have said they are "thrilled to have secured such a terrific team" as they rubbished reports of a rift between themselves and the show's new broadcaster.

Channel 4 announced this week that the popular baking series would be hosted by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, with TV chef Prue Leith stepping in to judge alongside Paul Hollywood.

A report in The Sun alleged that Fielding's appointment was a point of controversy and that a host of big names had turned the opportunity down.

In a statement to Press Association, Love Productions said they " chose Noel and Sandi as hosts of GBBO in full collaboration with Channel 4 and we are all thrilled to have secured such a terrific team."

They added: "The notion of any dispute between Love and Channel 4 is nonsense and totally untrue. We enjoy a great creative relationship."

Commenting on his new job in a statement released on Thursday, Fielding said it was all a "dream come true".

He added: "I've always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It's basically the double."

Former Great British Bake Off heart-throb Selasi Gbormittah hailed the decision, saying the former Mighty Boosh star would help calm the nerves of contestants.

The new line-up follows months of speculation about who would take over from BBC favourite Mary Berry, as well as the show's former presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

A show source said of the new line-up: "They were all delighted to find out they were working together."