The Moorside and Taboo help BBC iPlayer to record high viewing figures

Drama has swept the board in the BBC's latest viewing figures, accounting for every one of the top 20 most popular shows on iPlayer during February.

The total daily requests to catch up on episodes through the streaming service reached a record high of 9.9 million last month.

The Moorside, which starred Sheridan Smith in a dramatisation of the search for missing schoolgirl Shannon Matthews, took the top two spots with 2,492,000 viewers watching the first episode and 1,968,000 making sure they caught the second.

Period drama Taboo, which featured Tom Hardy as an outcast heir returned to London from Africa, also performed strongly, with the third most viewers on 1,813,000 watches as well as placing in sixth, seventh and 20th.

An adaptation of the Louise Doughty thriller Apple Tree Yard scooped fourth, fifth, ninth and 10th place, with a high of 1,706,000 requests for its final episode.

Other programmes making the top 20 of iPlayer requests in February included American slavery drama Roots, the adaptation of Len Deighton's Second World War thriller SS-GB, and eight episodes of London-set soap EastEnders.

OJ: Made In America has also been performing well since winning the Academy Award for best documentary feature, with 600,000 requests in February alone.

Controller of programming and daytime Dan McGolpin said: "BBC iPlayer's popularity continues to grow as the appetite for high quality unmissable drama reached a record high in February with almost 10 million requests a day.

"New titles The Moorside and Roots joined Taboo and Apple Tree Yard as viewers continue to come to iPlayer to discover great stories at any time of the day or night."