Rita Ora to leave America's Next Top Model as Tyra Banks returns as host

Tyra Banks will return as host of America's Next Top Model, meaning British star Rita Ora will leave the show after just one series.

The supermodel created the modelling reality show in 2003 and hosted it until Ora took over the reins in 2016.

However, Banks has announced she will return to the show for the next series, writing on Twitter: "I missed my ANTM baby so Mama's back! #ANTM #ANTM24."

She paid tribute to Ora for stepping into her shoes, saying: " Mizz @ritaora, you exemplify Business Boss Brand to the fullest! Thank you for all the amazingness you brought to ANTM."

Ora replied: " I love you!!!", adding: " Love to you all for amazing ride! Cannot wait for you all to hear my new music."

Banks, who stayed on as an executive producer during Ora's stint at the helm when the show moved from US network The CW to VH1, said in a statement: " I'm overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart.

"After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn't enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA."

Banks' fellow executive producer added: "Tyra has always been the heart and soul of the franchise and her absence was deeply felt by our fiercely loyal fans who missed their Queen of the Smize.

"We'd like to thank Rita Ora for being a great partner and total pro.

"She infused this new iteration of ANTM with passion and creativity and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavours."

Ora was joined by a new panel of judges for her series of the show, including supermodel Ashley Graham, stylist Law Roach and Paper magazine chief creative officer Drew Elliott.

The panellists for the next series of the show will be announced at a later date, VH1 said.

Previous judges include model Janice Dickinson, runway coach Jay Alexander, former Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley and model Twiggy.