Prue Leith apologises over Chris Evans Top Gear comment

Newly-announced Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has apologised to Chris Evans for comments she made referencing his time hosting Top Gear.

TV chef Leith has been confirmed as Mary Berry's replacement alongside Paul Hollywood when the baking programme moves to Channel 4.

Presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will host the new-look series, which was previously one of the BBC's flagship shows and a ratings giant.

Evans revealed on his BBC Radio 2 show that Leith had emailed him to apologise earlier in the week.

He said: "I thought, well, that's fair enough, so I said on the air on Tuesday 'If you want any tips about the potential pitfalls, as long as you cook me lunch, Prue, because let's face it, it's not going to be the worst lunch in the world, we can have a chat about that.'

"She emailed me after the show. She said 'What a silly thing to say'. I said 'No, it's the perfect thing to say because a) it got you publicity for the new show and b) it's absolutely right, by the way!"

Talking prior to confirmation that she had landed the role, Leith told the Press Association that she "doesn't want to do a Chris Evans" if she was to replace Berry.

She was commenting on the now-ex Top Gear presenter's stint fronting the motoring show after his predecessors, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, left.

Leith, who formerly appeared as a judge on the BBC's Great British Menu, said she was "thrilled to be joining Paul, Sandi and Noel on the biggest show on TV and I cannot wait to see what the real stars of the show - the bakers - are going to create for us.

"It is such an honour to be part of The Great British Bake Off team."