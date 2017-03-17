Jason Donovan to embark on 'midlife crisis' tour

Singer Jason Donovan is to play a 34-day tour called "Jason and his amazing midlife crisis".

The event, billed as "An Evening of Musings, Music and Mischief", will see Donovan engage with fans in a conversation-style show during which he will sing and relay stories from his life and career.

He said: "In the past I've either been too young, too busy or too dazed and confused to be able to make sense of my life.

"But now, on the eve of my 50th birthday - and older and wiser, if a little more weathered - I believe that I am finally in a position to put my life into perspective. I'm in a great place, surrounded by good people and don't feel like I need to prove myself any more."

The audience will be able to ask the former soap star questions.

Donovan found acting fame on Australian drama Neighbours when he landed the role of Scott Robinson.

His character's romantic other half, Charlene Mitchell, was played by the then up-and-coming actress and singer Kylie Minogue. The pair enjoyed a romantic relationship on-screen and off.

Minogue left the show after nearly three years to focus on her music career, and Donovan followed in her footsteps.

In 1991, he landed the lead role in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and he went on to release the title track, Any Dream Will Do, as a single. The song topped the UK Singles Chart for two weeks and provided Donovan with his third solo UK hit.

His career was soaring but his personal life took a dangerous turn when he suffered a drug-induced seizure and collapsed at a birthday party for model Kate Moss at Los Angeles nightclub Viper Room.

He documented the details in his 2007 autobiography Between The Lines: My Story Uncut.

He met his wife Angela while performing in The Rocky Horror Show in 1998.

"My dad always said to me, the secret to a long and happy life is not to take it all too seriously," he said.

"I've been on the edge, pushed my life to the extreme and come back from it, which has actually made me stronger and made me realise what I don't want to do with my life.

"I think perhaps the key to a good life is keeping a balance both physically and mentally and the realisation that success is not the key to happiness, happiness is the key to success."

:: The tour starts in October. Tickets go on sale at 10am on March 24 at www.jasondonovan.com.