Henry Cavill lands Mission: Impossible role via Instagram

Superman actor Henry Cavill will star opposite Tom Cruise in the sixth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise after director Christopher McQuarrie offered him the role on Instagram.

Cavill joined the cast of M:I 6 after McQuarrie shared a photograph of himself standing on the rocks over a canyon with the caption: " Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you're interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure."

Cavill replied "How can I say no to a man with such perfect hair", to which the director wrote: "Excellent. Just a few caveats: must enjoy extreme heights, high speeds, motor vehicles of all varieties (especially aircraft), practical stunts, firearms, and sporadic exposition. All good?"

The back and forth continued in the comments on the post, with Cavill saying: "O nly if I get to fly for real."

The director replied: " I do believe I specified practical stunts. You in?"

Cavill sealed the deal when he said: "Oh ok.....I'm in!"

The director closed the conversation with a film reference, saying: "Outstanding. Welcome aboard. Your social media account will self destruct in 5 seconds."

Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Jeremy Renner will all return for Ethan Hunt's sixth assignment, alongside The Crown star Vanessa Kirby.

Cavill will first be seen reprising his role of Clark Kent opposite Ben Affleck's Batman in Justice League, which will be released in UK cinemas in November.

M:I 6 is due for release in the summer of 2018.