Ed Sheeran continues domination of album and singles charts

Ed Sheeran's domination of the UK music scene continues as he reigns supreme throughout the album and singles charts.

The singer-songwriter's hit track Shape Of You marks 10 weeks at the top of the Official Singles Charts while his third album, ÷, which became the fastest-selling album by a male artist in the UK ever last week, remains at the summit of the Official Albums Chart.

Shape Of You is now j oint fourth in the ranking for the most consecutive weeks at number one, level with Whitney Houston and Rihanna with respective tracks I Will Always Love You and Umbrella, and David Whitfield's 1954 song Cara Mia.

The single went straight to the summit of the Official Singles Charts following its release back in January, and is now six weeks behind Bryan Adams's (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, which holds the record for the longest consecutive period at number one.

Between the Suffolk singer and Adams is Drake's One Dance, which reached 15 weeks at the top of the charts last year, Wet Wet Wet's Love Is All Around from 1994, also at 15 weeks, and Slim Whitman's 1955 track Rose Marie at 11 weeks.

For the second week running, Sheeran has all of his tracks from ÷ (divide) inside the top 40 and nine inside the top 10.

The only top 10 track which is not Sheeran's is The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's collaboration, Something Just Like This, which rebounds three places to four.

Elsewhere in the singles charts, pop group Steps's comeback single Scared Of The Dark marks the group's first top 40 appearance in 16 years at number 37.

Behind Sheeran in the album charts remains Rag'N'Bone Man's Human, in third is Sheeran's second album x (multiply), while Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer drops one place to fourth.

The only new entry in the top five is folk singer Laura Marling's Semper Femina, marking her fifth top 10 collection.