Bill Roache is a star but no diva, says new Corrie actor Rob Mallard

Coronation Street actor Rob Mallard has said he was worried about working with a big star like Bill Roache when he joined the soap - but he is "no diva".

The 25-year-old hit the cobbles as Daniel Osbourne, long-lost son to Roche's character Ken Barlow, in November .

He told ITV show Lorraine: " I've watched Coronation Street since I was very little ... so working with Bill is brilliant.

"I wasn't sure what it was going to be like. I was quite intimidated. But he immediately defuses everything. There's no diva..."

Mallard, whose alter-ego is currently enjoying a romance with Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) , said: "You're aware he is a star but he doesn't carry any of that on to the set."

He said of walking on to the famous Coronation Street set - which is smaller in reality than it appears on screen - for the first time: "I felt very big. I kept thinking I was going to bump into things."

Mallard, who previously appeared briefly in Emmerdale, is getting used to being recognised on the street.

"After the fight with Chesney ( Sam Aston) (I) got a lot of scowls, but I thought he got his own back. He tackled me to the floor," he said.