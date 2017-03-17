BBC series to celebrate 'unparalleled' work of Victoria Wood

Victoria Wood is to be celebrated with a star-studded six-part series looking back at her work.

Our Friend Victoria will air on BBC One next month, with Wood's closest friends and colleagues delving into the archive to introduce and celebrate her work from four decades in the entertainment industry.

The Bafta-winning comic actress died in April last year at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer.

Julie Walters, a long-time collaborator and friend of Wood's - who starred with her in Wood And Walters and Victoria Wood As Seen On TV - will front one of the episodes.

Michael Ball, Maxine Peake and Daniel Rigby have also been confirmed as presenters.

The programmes will see stars, including Jim Broadbent, Anne Reid, Celia Imrie and David Threlfall, talking about their love of Wood.

Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy Commissioning, said: "British comedy lost its most prolific and multi-talented star last year.

"Victoria was unparalleled in what she achieved as a creator, writer, character actress, sketch and sitcom performer, director, singer, songwriter and stand-up - she did the lot with a unique humour and a broad-appeal common touch.

"Close colleagues from across her career guide us on a celebration of Victoria's finest work so we can revel in her brilliance once more as her work and influence will live on for a long time to come."