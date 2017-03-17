Angelina Jolie meets Archbishop of Canterbury over refugee crisis

Angelina Jolie has met the Archbishop of Canterbury to discuss the refugee crisis and the prevention of sexual violence in conflict.

The Hollywood star, a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), recently made her first appearance as a guest lecturer at the London School of Economics.

The Most Rev Justin Welby shared three photographs from the meeting on Twitter, showing the pair sitting down to tea and in conversation by a mantelpiece at Lambeth Palace.

He added the caption: " Privilege to welcome UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie. Discussed refugee crisis, South Sudan and prevention of sexual violence in conflict."

Jolie recently spoke to postgraduate students at LSE taking the course Women, Peace and Security.

Before she gave her inaugural lecture she told the Evening Standard: "I'm a little nervous, feeling butterflies.

"I hope I do well. This is very important to me."

The meeting between Jolie and the archbishop came as the actress marked the fifth anniversary of the founding of her Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI).

In February 2015, he hailed her work as a special envoy at a London conference bringing faiths together to work towards ending sexual violence.

He said: "The role of the UN secretary general's special envoy on refugees, Angelina Jolie Pitt, is one that has been extraordinary.

"What she said just now sums up so beautifully the issues we are facing, and puts it so precisely in terms of the challenge that there is.

"It's wonderful that she has committed her time, her energy, and has taken great personal risks in order to be able to speak authentically as to what she's done."