Stormzy attacks NME for using his image on issue focusing on depression

Grime star Stormzy has attacked music magazine NME for using his image on the front of an issue focusing on depression.

The London-born musician, who has previously opened up about his own battle with depression, accused the publication of exploiting the topic to "shift copies".

He added they had been "begging" him to feature on their cover and said they used it without informing him.

This week's NME, which is out Friday, shows an image of the rapper with the phrase, "Depression: It's Time To Talk" above a smaller paragraph which adds: "Wise words from Stormzy, Gaga, Bastille and more."

In a series of tweets from his official account, Stormzy accused the publication of using him as a "poster boy" for the topic.

He wrote: "@NME You lot are a bunch of real life f****** pussyholes. Proper dickheads. We've had a good relationship before this, why do you think it is kool to use my me as a poster boy for such a sensitive issue without permission? You lot have been begging me to be on your cover and you go and do it in the biggest pussyhole, sly way possible. Bunch of f****** paigons."

He added: "They've used me on their cover without my permission. Depression is a very very sensitive issue and it's something I've spoken about.

"It is a subject that isn't the easiest thing to speak about. And I've been careful in how I've dealt with it in the media. After I spoke on it I realised how widespread the issue is which made me think ok kool maybe that was the right thing to do at first."

"However using my face as a poster boy for it to sell your magazine is so foul and below the belt I will never respect you lot".

"I should at least have a say in whether my face is used for a campaign. I've no issue with sharing my story but, with my permission!"

He added: "I KNOW it will help others but just imagine a personal battle of yours being published on the front of a magazine without your permission."

The magazine's editor, Mike Williams, apologised to Stormzy on the publication's official Twitter account.

Mr Williams wrote: "Hi Stormzy, Editor Mike here. I'm sorry that you didn't know your image would be our cover. Our intentions were only positive.

"We were inspired by your words and wanted to use them as a springboard to talk about depression and how it shouldn't be taboo ... We used your image as we felt it would resonate most with our readers.

"Our only intention was to raise awareness of an issue that we've been inspired to talk about following your comments.

"I'm really sorry this has happened. We're a free magazine and were not trying to shift copies, just talk about something important."

He added they had spoken to mental health support organisations CALM and YoungMinds before publication.

Last month Stormzy spoke to Channel 4 News about depression, telling them he wanted to help others.

" For a long time I used to think, soldiers don't go through that.

"Strong people in life, the bravest, the most courageous people, they don't go through that. They just get on with it, and that's not the case," he said.