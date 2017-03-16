Star-studded event kicks off new series of Britain's Next Top Model

The new series of catwalk star search Britain's Next Top Model has kicked off with a star-studded launch event.

Former contestant-turned-judge Abbey Clancy was joined by her panel mates male model Paul Sculfor, fashion writer Hilary Alexander and celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston to celebrate the programme's return on Thursday.

The show's first transgender contestant, bar supervisor and trans rights campaigner Talulah-Eve Brown, assembled with her competition and the four judges at East London's Village Underground to mark the series debut on Lifetime.

Brown, 22, from Birmingham, is one of 12 hopefuls who will take on a weekly challenge with the aim of being crowned the winner at the end of the show.

The other contestants include 23-year-old Victoria Clay from Liverpool, who "runs in the same circles as the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio", 20-year-old psychology student and online gamer Chloe Lockley-Middleton from Huddersfield, and Simone Murphy, 22, from Edinburgh, who is the only Scottish contestant among the 12.

Abbey Clancy stunned at the event in a sheer black gown over high-waisted knickers, while the wannabe models put their skills to the test by posing in front of the cameras.

Britain's Next Top Model continues on March 23 at 9pm on Lifetime