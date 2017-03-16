Prostitution drama will shock TV viewers, stars warn

The stars of a new drama following high-class sex workers in 18th century London have warned viewers will be shocked by the show's candid portrayal of historical prostitution.

Harlots leading actress Lesley Manville, who plays ruthless madam Lydia Quigley, said she expected to receive hate mail from audiences when the dark scenes air at the end of the month.

"When you read up on that world in that time it was brutal for women," she told the Press Association.

"One in five women were prostitutes and although they were hugely instrumental in the fabric of what was going on in London at the time - buildings were built up on the strength of that profession - underneath all that slightly titillating portrayal it was very dark by the way we would view it today.

"There was no respect and children were involved, women were just fodder for men."

But while she compared Quigley's respected establishment as the then equivalent of London's Soho House, she said any "modern sex worker" watching would be glad they are not living in the 18th century.

"The programme does not glamorise prostitution at all...the majority of it was seedy, dirty, grubby, and riddled with all the diseases that come with it."

Her co-star Samantha Morton, who plays rival brothel owner Margaret Wells, added that viewers will be "surprised" by the drama, which she believes parallels aspects of the sex industry still common today.

As she spoke of her on-screen daughter, "kept" mistress Charlotte, she said: "The sex industry is...it's about the age of consent, not families.

"You have sex industries in America and in the UK where, it might not be talked about, but it does run in families.

"What is shocking is the age of consent, which was 12 and it is in other countries today."

But while she said the show's creators used real facts about sex work in Georgian England, she added that drama and humour in the script provide some light relief.

"Life is tragic and things do happen, but we also have a laugh," she said.

"Prostitutes aren't just having sex all the time - it's a job."

The eight-part series, produced by Monumental Pictures, will air on ITV Encore in the UK and stream on Hulu in the US later this month.

Executive producer Alison Owen said: "In 1760s London there were brothels on every corner run by women who were both enterprising and tenacious.

"History has largely ignored them, but their stories are in turn outrageous, brutal, humorous and real."