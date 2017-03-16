Probe after Kendall Jenner reports jewellery theft

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner is reported to have had jewellery stolen from her home months after her half-sister Kim Kardashian West was the victim of an armed robbery.

TMZ has reported the 21-year-old called the police in the early hours of Thursday morning after she is alleged to have discovered items of jewellery had gone missing.

The website's source said Jenner had not been at her home in Hollywood from around noon until 8pm on Wednesday, and it was only just after 1am she is said to have discovered her possessions were absent from a jewellery box.

According to the TMZ source, Jenner was having a gathering with friends at her home in the evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the Press Association that a call was placed at 1.15am from a house in Marmont Avenue in the Hollywood Hills, the exclusive road on which Jenner reportedly resides.

They said police officers responded to a call, although they could not confirm if it was placed by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, or if it came from her house.

Officers were unable to locate a suspect, and no description for a suspect was given.

A spokesperson for the LAPD said the value of the belongings alleged to have gone missing could not be verified.

Jenner has not given a statement, and she has not posted on social media since the reported theft took place.

The supermodel's sibling Kardashian West was gagged and bound at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris in October last year.

Thieves are believed to have taken as much 10 million dollars' (£8.1 million) worth of jewellery from her private residence in the heist.

A representative for Jenner has been contacted by the Press Association.