Power Rangers Samurai star admits killing roommate with sword

A former star of the Power Rangers Samurai television series has pleaded guilty to killing his roommate with a sword.

Ricardo Medina, 38, pleaded guilty on Thursday to stabbing his roommate to death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.

Medina, of Green Valley, entered the plea to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted an allegation of using a sword in the killing.

The crime took place on January 31 2015 when the defendant and victim Josh Sutter, 36, who lived together, got into an argument over Medina's girlfriend.

The argument turned physical and Medina fatally stabbed Sutter multiple times with a sword.

Deputy District Attorney Tannaz Mokayef with the Major Crimes Division said sentencing is scheduled for March 30 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court and Medina faces six years in state prison.

The California-born actor starred in TV series Power Rangers Wild Force in 2002, and Power Rangers Samurai which was on screens from 2011 to 2012 and was his last listed acting job.

He has also appeared in an episode of ER and one of CSI: Miami.