OC actress Mischa Barton reveals revenge porn 'pain and humiliation'

Actress Mischa Barton has described her "horrific" ordeal as she fights against the public release of a sex tape filmed by a former partner secretly and without her consent.

The star, best known for starring in teen drama series The OC, appeared at a press conference alongside her lawyer to reveal she is taking legal action against footage and images being sold and published on adult websites.

Barton, 31, said she is speaking out about her experience in order to "protect" other women from the "pain and humiliation" of similar situations.

She said: "I just want to say that I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realised when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent, with hidden cameras.

"And then I learned something even worse - that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.

"I came forward to fight this, not only for myself but for all the women out there.

"I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this."

Barton thanked her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, and her friends for helping her "throughout this horrific experience", described as "revenge porn".

"It is a very hard thing to do, but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself," she added.

The identity of Barton's ex-partner of is not being revealed, although Ms Bloom confirmed the video was filmed over the past 12 months.

Ms Bloom said that because Barton had dated the man who filmed the video, his actions are considered a form of domestic abuse according to California law.

In a written statement, she said that the court agreed and "gave us everything we asked for, including orders to stay away from Ms Barton and not contact her".

She added: "Most importantly, the court ordered that this individual and his agents 'may not sell, distribute, give away or show any naked pictures or videos of any type of Mischa Barton'."

Ms Bloom said she called the press conference to raise awareness of the images and video and to stop their sale and publication to all interested parties.

She said that those who violate the court's order could face imprisonment.

At the press conference, she said: "Revenge porn is a very common crime ... it's scary, even for a celebrity, to stand up like this, but it's important for girls and women to stand up for our rights."

Barton's appeal came after actress Emma Watson revealed plans to take legal action after private photographs, in which she is trying on clothes during a fitting, were stolen.