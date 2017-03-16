Demi Lovato 'humbled and joyful' as she celebrates five years sober

Pop star Demi Lovato has revealed that she has been sober for five years, thanking her loved ones for their support.

The Skyscraper singer posted a screengrab of her progress with the Twelve Steps addiction recovery programme to her Instagram account with an emotional caption crediting her family and friends for their support.

In the picture, it shows that the 24-year-old has been sober for five years, which equals 60 months, 1,827 days or 43,813 hours.

She wrote alongside it: " So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs.

"So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession.

"I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me.

"Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."

Lovato has previously spoken out about her struggles with bipolar disorder and addiction.

In November, she told People magazine: "Every day is a work in progress so hopefully I make it to 2017 with my sobriety.

"I take it one day at a time and for today I'm doing great.

"If you know someone or if you're dealing with it yourself, just know that it is possible to live well. I'm living proof of that.

"[My family, friends and treatment team] are there for me at any moment of the day and will be there to support me throughout my recovery.

"That relationship is ongoing - it's not something where you see a therapist once or you see your psychiatrist once, it's something you maintain to make sure that you want to live with mental illness.

"You have to take care of yourself."