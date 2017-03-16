Davina McCall's stint on The Nightly Show a hit with viewers

Viewers have named Davina McCall as The Nightly Show's best host so far after another impressive night at the helm.

The experienced presenter has been turning opinions of the heavily slammed ITV chat show around this week, bringing on extra guests and audience participation.

Wednesday night's "singles" episode saw her interview Take Me Out face Paddy McGuinness and pantomime star Julian Clary, orchestrate a mini matchmaking session and run a race around the studio all in the space of 30 minutes.

One viewer posted on Twitter: "@ThisisDavina best host of The Nightly Show. Me and @craigrogers89 can't wait to see @MelanieCmusic glad she's on your week #GirlPower xx"

Others complimented McCall despite their disapproval of the show, with one commenting: "@ThisisDavina @ITVNightlyShow Every week the ratings are getting less and less with a new host. Davina deserves a better show."

Fans even forgave McCall's swearing slip when she admitted to Clary that he had once "scared the shit" out of her by telling her not to touch him when the pair featured on 1990s Magaluf game show Prickly Heat.

A fan posted: "@ThisisDavina @PaddyMcGuinness @JulianClary...brilliant @ITVNightlyShow!! Best One yet xx hilarious bunch xx."

Another added: "@ITVNightlyShow It's an amazing show, @ThisisDavina is the best host for your show! #TheNightlyShow"

One agreed: "I enjoyed John Bishop @JohnBishop100 but you've smashed #thenightlyshow Davina @ThisisDavina, love it!"

Viewer ratings have steadily dropped since the week night programme launched, previously hosted by comedians David Walliams and John Bishop.

Anticipating criticism, McCall told her social media followers she would be taking a break from Twitter until her stint finished at the end of the week.