Piers Morgan and Saira Khan clash amid debate over court ruling on headscarves

Piers Morgan and Saira Khan have clashed on Good Morning Britain over a court's decision to allow employers to ban workers from wearing headscarves.

The ITV show invited the Loose Women host on the sofa to speak in support of the ruling, while journalist Hanna Yusuf argued against it.

Morgan, 51, told the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant: "How would you feel if I said to you, before you go on air, 'I don't like your jacket'?"

Khan, 46, replied: "This isn't about you saying to me, it's about a company. It's not about feeling, this is about a ruling."

As the debate got heated, Morgan told Khan: "It's not your show Saira. If you wouldn't mind letting me finish my sentence?"

And he added: "What about women who are not Muslim who want to wear a headscarf?"

Khan said: "The rule still applies," to which Morgan replied: "It doesn't" and Khan insisted: "It does".

The court decision to allow employers to ban workers from wearing headscarves at work was criticised as "troubling" and a "backward step" by religious leaders.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said it was "a sad day for justice and equality" as judges concluded that asking all employees to dress neutrally does not break religious discrimination rules.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that prohibiting the visible wearing of any political, philosophical or religious sign does not constitute direct discrimination.