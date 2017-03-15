Michelle Keegan to star as tipsy Mary Queen of Scots in Drunk History

Tina And Bobby star Michelle Keegan is taking on a new role as a tipsy Mary Queen of Scots in the second episode of Drunk History.

She will follow the slurred instructions of Jessica Knappett and Lydia Rose Bewley as they attempt to re-tell the history of royal rivalry after a few too many.

Keegan will also be joined in full costume by Katy Brand as Queen Elizabeth I and Joel Fry as Gilbert Gifford in Wednesday night's show.

Pictures released ahead of the episode show scenes of Keegan in traditional garb as she hides a cheeky smirk from the red-haired queen.

Another sees her slumped over a luxurious purple bed, looking more than a little fed up as her historical contemporaries talk behind her.

Comedy Central's third series of the show challenges a fresh host of TV stars to retell their favourite tales from the history books, while others act out the scenes word-for-word.

The nine episodes include appearances from Chris O'Dowd, Charlotte Crosby, Emma Bunton, Jamie Laing, Stephen Mangan, Joel Dommett and Russell Kane, while Jimmy Carr provides the voice-over.

:: Drunk History returns to Comedy Central UK at 10pm on Wednesday.