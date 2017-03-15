Kim Kardashian thinks robbers followed her movements on social media

Kim Kardashian West thinks the men who held her at gunpoint during a robbery had been following her actions on social media and waited for her to be alone before ambushing her.

In a new teaser clip for reality TV programme Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she explained to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney what she believes happened on the night of October 2 in Paris.

Kardashian West was alone in a private residence in the French capital when she was robbed of jewellery worth several million dollars by a group of men in masks.

The avid social-media user had been posting on Snapchat before it happened, revealing that some of her companions would be heading out for the evening, and that her bodyguard Pascal Duvier would not be by her side.

In the clip, she told her sisters she thought she was being watched in her apartment before the robbery took place.

She said: "If you wait across the street you can see the lights on - we're the first floor, so they must have been told we were the first floor."

Khloe, agreeing with her, said: "They were definitely watching you guys."

Speaking to camera, Kardashian West said: "What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip.

"I was Snapchatting that I was home, and that everyone was going out, so I think they knew Pascal was out with Kourtney and I was there by myself.

"They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it."

In the days before the robbery, Kardashian West - the wife of rapper Kanye West - had also posted a picture of a diamond ring on her Instagram page while on her trip.

For several months after her ordeal, the 36-year-old took a break from social media.

The new series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in the US on Sunday, and a previously-released preview clip for the second episode showed Kardashian West revealing that she begged with the robbers to "let me live".

:: The new series begins in the UK on E! on March 19, but episode one is available to stream now with on-demand service Hayu. Episode two airs on March 26 on on E!, and will be available on Hayu from March 20.