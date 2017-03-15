John Legend did 'whatever I could' to help wife through postnatal depression

Singer John Legend has told how he helped his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, through postnatal depression.

The TV presenter and model, 31, recently revealed she has been battling with the condition since the birth of her daughter Luna last year.

Legend, 38, told People that he did " whatever I could do to help her".

"(As a man) you don't know internally what it feels like... You need to be present and you need to be compassionate," he said.

"And we're all learning and trying to figure it out as we go."

In an open letter in US Glamour, Teigen said that she was unable to leave the house for long periods of time, that she shut herself away in the dark and barely moved from "the exact same spot" all day after becoming a mother in April.

"I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny," she wrote.

"But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn't control it. And that's part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I'm struggling.

"Sometimes I still do."

Legend praised his wife for being open about the condition, saying: "I think it was powerful for her to let a lot of women know they're not alone, and no matter how much money you have or fame, anybody can feel that."