Former Emmerdale star Tony Haygarth dies aged 72

Sir Tony Robinson has led tributes to former Emmerdale star Tony Haygarth who has died aged 72.

He described the star as a "gentle man" and a "fine actor" after the news of his death on Friday, following a three-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

According to the BBC, My Haygarth died surrounded by his wife, Carol, and two daughters, Becky and Katie.

Paying his respects on Twitter, the Blackadder star wrote: "Tony Haygarth, a gentle man, and a fine and subtle actor. So sad for his family. RIP."

TV's Les Dennis also paid tribute, posting: "So very sad to hear that the wonderful Tony Haygarth has died. Thoughts with his family. RIP."

Mr Haygarth, who played Mick Naylor in the soap between 2008 and 2009, also starred in The Royal, Dalziel and Pascoe, Casualty, Midsomer Murders and Doctors, as well as the 1992 mini series of The Borrowers.

He was also known for voicing Mr Tweedy in the 2000 animation, Chicken Run.

As well as being liked by his colleagues and co-stars throughout his career, he also made an impact on viewers and neighbours.

One fan tweeted: "I'd just like to add my condolences - whenever I saw him on TV, I knew he would make a show better."

Another wrote: "Very sad news. He was a local at my father's pub in Kent. Lovely man."