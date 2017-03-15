Emma Watson taking legal action over stolen photos
Actress Emma Watson is taking legal action after photographs of her were stolen.
The pictures of the Beauty And The Beast star show her trying on outfits during a fitting.
But her spokesman, who could give no details on who stole the images, made it clear they did not show the actress nude.
He said on Wednesday: "Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen.
"They are not nude photographs.
"Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further."
The news comes days after the 26-year-old was criticised for posing topless in a shoot for Vanity Fair magazine.
Images of the actress wearing a bolero jacket with nothing underneath triggered a backlash as some accused her of being hypocritical given her strong feminist stance.
She told the BBC at the time: "Feminism is about giving women choice, feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women.
"It's about freedom, it's about liberation, it's about equality.
"I really don't know what my tits have to do with it."