Donald Trump condemns Snoop Dogg over toy gun video

US President Donald Trump has taken aim at Snoop Dogg after the rapper shot a toy gun at his likeness in a music video.

The film released over the weekend shows Snoop shooting at a clown dressed as Mr Trump with a gun that releases a flag with the word "bang".

Mr Trump on Wednesday posted an angry tweet, saying : "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"

Florida senator Marco Rubio has also spoken out about the video, telling gossip site TMZ: "Snoop shouldn't have done that."

"We've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should be really careful about," he said.

He added that if the "wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem".

Mr Rubio lost to Mr Trump in the Republican primary campaign.

The video is for a remixed version of the song Lavender, by Canadian group BadBadNotGood featuring Snoop and Kaytranada.