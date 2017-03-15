Davina McCall praised on Twitter for 'saving' The Nightly Show

TV presenter Davina McCall may have done enough to rescue The Nightly Show, viewers have said, but only for this week.

Fans of the ITV show's host of the week praised her appearance on Tuesday night as she took over the heavily slammed programme.

The episode saw her flex her well-trained presenter muscles to interview David Baddiel about his son's comedy skills, chat to Sara Cox about her childhood love for late singer George Michael and challenge some younger guests to a retro TV quizz.

As she cheered Baddiel's live "dad dancing" performance, some even called on ITV to keep McCall in the job for good.

One person commented on Twitter: "@ITV @ThisisDavina Davina for permanent host of the nightly show #thenightlyshow."

Another posted: "Don't judge me but I actually really like The Nightly Show with Davina McCall presenting it," while another simply added: "Loving @ThisisDavina on the Nightly show this week ... so funny!"

In a concise summary, one viewer wrote: "@ThisisDavina saved the Nightly show #itv...watched it to the end...the other 2 presenters were terrible...I will be watching 2moro."

The show has received a wave of poor reviews and a slip in ratings since its introduction to the time slot previously taken up by the channel's news programme.

In the lead-up to her stint on the programme, which welcomes a new celebrity presenter each week, McCall said she would take a break from Twitter.

Pre-empting possible negativity, she posted on her account: "I hosting the nightly show all week x

"I'm off twitter till Saturday so if you hate it .... fill yer boots!"