Ben Affleck: I have completed alcohol addiction treatment

Ben Affleck has said that he has completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

The American actor and director said in a Facebook post that he had dealt with addiction in the past and that it was something he "will continue to confront".

The 44-year-old wrote: "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be.

"I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

Affleck also praised his former partner Jennifer Garner for her support, thanking her for caring "for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do".

The pair have been separated since announcing their plans to divorce in 2015.

He said he was "lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen".

"This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery," he wrote.

The Armageddon and Pearl Harbor star previously entered rehab for alcohol addiction in 2001.

He recently stepped away from directing The Batman after almost a year in the job.

Affleck is still expected to take the lead role in the DC Comics adaptation and previously played Batman in the 2016 film Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

He will also appear as the superhero in the upcoming film Justice League, due to be released in cinemas on November 17.