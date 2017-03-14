Tributes to 'incredible' EastEnders star June Brown who is in running for award

Stars from across television have heaped praise on "incredible" veteran EastEnders actress June Brown who is up for an award for her portrayal of Dot Cotton.

Brown, who turned 90 last month, is nominated for the soap personality prize at this year's Television and Radio Industries Club Award.

Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles led the tributes on the red carpet before the event in central London, as she thanked Brown for giving her one of her first acting roles.

Giles told the Press Association: "I love June. (She) gave me one of my first jobs years ago. I was in a show that she directed in Edinburgh.

"She's incredible, I really hope she wins. Today she's a fantastic actress and a lovely person."

John Altman, who played Dot's son "Nasty" Nick Cotton for 30 years on the soap, called Brown "incredible".

He said: "She's a dear, dear friend and we did a bit of celebrating the past few weeks. It's been an absolute treat.

"I said 'I've been in business for 40 years', she said 'I can beat that darling'.

"Sixty-eight years she's been working in the business. She's a legend, she's incredible, it's been an absolute treat to work with her."

Brown will compete with Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Tina O'Brien for the prize.