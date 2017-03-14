The Frankenstein Chronicles adds Laurence Fox to cast for season two

Laurence Fox has joined TV drama The Frankenstein Chronicles for its second season.

The adaptation inspired by Mary Shelley's classic tale stars Sean Bean and has begun filming its follow-up run for ITV.

Fox has signed up alongside The Musketeers star Ed Stoppard, SS-GB's Maeve Dermody and Waterloo Road's Richie Campbell, who are also new to the programme.

Bean returns as John Marlott, whose mission this series is to seek revenge on Lord Daniel Hervey for taking his life and to redeem his soul after being wrongly convicted and hanged for murder.

The period drama is s et in 1830s London and sees Marlott forced to operate outside the law as he comes up against dark forces in his pursuit of Hervey.

Season two will feature Robert Peel's newly formed police force, which Marlott must tackle alongside the Church.

Also returning to The Frankenstein Chronicles are Robbie Gee, Ryan Sampson, Tom Ward and Vanessa Kirby.

The programme began filming on Monday in Northern Ireland and will be back as a six-part series on ITV later in the year.