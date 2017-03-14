Stars present Into Film Awards to young filmmakers and reviewers

Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Craig and Ruth Wilson were among stars who presented awards to some of the UK's most impressive young pioneers in film.

The Into Film Awards 2017, supported by the British Film Institute (BFI), celebrated five to 19-year-old filmmakers and reviewers, as well as teachers who have shown an exceptional commitment to film in schools.

They were recognised at an event in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday, which was also attended by renowned industry stars Amma Asante and Charles Dance.

Into Film board member and producer Barbara Broccoli OBE said: "Creating films takes real passion, commitment and drive and I'm delighted the Into Film Awards acknowledge the hard work that these young people, the next generation of filmmakers, have put in over this last year.

"Apart from being great fun, this day also offers nominees the chance to see their films on one of the biggest screens in the UK, the Odeon Leicester Square, as well as meeting established actors, directors and producers.

"It's also our chance to thank the teachers who run our film clubs and use film in the classroom... Into Film places film at the heart of learning, reaching a million young people each year through clubs, online content, filmmaking and training to support classroom teaching."

The full list of winners includes:

Best Animation - 12 and under: The Magic Pencil, Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School and My Pockets, Leeds.

Into Space and Home - 12 and under: Tim And Sky's Adventure, Timmergreen's Primary School (Arbroath).

Into Space and Home - 13 and over: Space Coffee, Eleanore Webb-Thomas (Shrewsbury).

Best Documentary - 12 and under: The Lost Station, Barrow Island Primary School and Signal Film and Media (Barrow-in-Furness).

Teacher of the Year: Nic Williams, Blue Nell Hill Primary School (Nottingham).

Club of the Year - 13 and over: John Paul Academy (Glasgow).

Best Live Action Film - 12 and under: YSBRD (Ghost), Ysgol Cefn Coch (Penrhyndeudraeth).

Ones to Watch: Dylan-Starr Adams, Kerri Donohue, Nicholas Connor.

Best Animation - 13 and over: Go Forward, Child and Family Services Swansea and Winding Snake (Swansea).

Review of the Year - Dorothy for I, Daniel Blake review (Barnstaple).

Best Documentary - 13 and over: Miracle Life, The Haven, Two Way Street and My Pockets (Hull).

Best Family Film of the Year: Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children.

Club of the Year - 12 and under: Meadows Primary School (Telford).

Best Live Action Film - 13 and over: My Not So Ordinary Life, Mencap and X-ray Eye Films (Belfast).