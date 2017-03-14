Model Cara Delevingne announces first novel Mirror, Mirror in 'pinch me moment'

Model Cara Delevingne has written her first novel.

Delevingne has penned her debut book in collaboration with Rowan Coleman, The Sunday Times best-selling author of The Memory Book, to tell a dark story about a group of teenagers and an unexpected death.

The young adult-genre book will be called Mirror, Mirror and is due to be published on October 5.

Delevingne posted a photo of herself holding a manuscript to Instagram to let her fans know that she is about to become a published author.

In a caption alongside the photo, she told social media followers that the book would explore the themes of self-discovery and changing relationships as a teenager.

She wrote: "Another pinch me moment!! Announcing my first novel Mirror, Mirror, coming out this October! SO EXCITED!!!

"Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen-year-old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day... (que scary music).

"I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents.

"The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone!"

Delevingne directed fans to a link to pre-order the book and encouraged them to start an online reading group.

She wrote: "L et's start one big virtual book club!!! Cause I want us to talk about this time in life, self discovery, friendship, pain, triumph!! Being a teenager!! The experiences that shape YOU!"

In a statement about the book's release through Trapeze, a part of The Orion Publishing Group, Delevingne said: "Writing this book with Rowan Coleman has been such a special experience.

"I loved the process of creating the characters and developing the storyline.

"I am so proud and I cannot wait for everyone to read this collaboration between me and one of my favourite writers."

Delevingne, 24, has appeared in films including Suicide Squad and Kids In Love. She can be seen in the adaptation of Martin Amis novel London Fields later this year.