Inbetweeners' Greg Davies promises to go 'fully naked' on TV for Red Nose Day

The Inbetweeners star Greg Davies has vowed he will be "fully naked" when he hosts BBC Two's Red Nose Day coverage in a hot tub from the top of the 02.

Comedian and actor Davies will join a star-studded line-up of celebrities, including Sir Lenny Henry, James Corden, Graham Norton, Alan Partridge and more, who will be taking part in the TV charity initiative on BBC One and Two on March 24, in aid of Comic Relief.

Talking about his Hot Tub Half Hour, which will be broadcast on BBC Two at 10pm after the main BBC One spectacular, Davies said: "I don't even mind if it rains, I'll be in a hot tub, it'll add to the romance of it."

Commenting on whether or not he has any pre hot-tub rituals, he said it would be to "remove every single article of clothing, everything".

"So whatever you see on BBC Two know that I will be fully naked. I am committed to this, and I think I'll be the first person to be fully naked on top of the O2, so I shall be breaking records as well."

The main live broadcast on BBC One will see Smack The Pony's comedy trio - Fiona Allen, Doon Mackichan and Sally Phillips - reunite to perform sketches from the show for the first time since 2003.

Another anticipated event is Richard Curtis' Love Actually Red Nose Day film special which features many of the film's original cast - Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and others - reuniting more than 10 years later.

James Corden will be lending his star power to the night with a special edition of Carpool Karaoke, his popular sing-along-in-a-car segment from The Late Late Show, featuring Take That as his guests.

Sir Lenny, who co-founded Comic Relief alongside Curtis in 1985 and launched the first Red Nose Day event in 1988, will present on the night and said he is looking forward to "the whole thing, it's going to be brilliant, it's going to be exciting and passionate and the films are going to be moving and the comedy on the night is gonna be dope!".

"I know what my bits are I just don't know what anybody else is doing. As my nephew would say 'it's gonna be dope!'. It might even be super mega dope!".

Singer Ed Sheeran will perform and also star in one of the many appeal films being shown to highlight the work that Comic Relief funds.

During the BBC One broadcast viewers will also see a preview of the second series of Peter Kay's Car Share and of the upcoming BBC One chat show, All Round to Mrs Brown's, as well as some Let's Sing and Dance snippets from presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins ahead of the show's finale on Saturday night.

Red Nose Day broadcasts on BBC One on Friday March 24 from 7pm - 10pm, followed by other specials on the same channel which include Graham Norton's Big Chat Live, Russell Brand's Stand Off and Fantastic Beats & Where To Find Them, hosted by Jonathan Ross and Noel Fielding. BBC Two's coverage starts at 10pm with Greg Davies' Hot Tub Half Hour.

Viewers can donate on the night either online via bbc.co.uk/rednoseday or by phone using 03457 910 910 or lastly, through text. To donate £10 via text, text YES to 70210 and to donate £20 text YES to 70220.