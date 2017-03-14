Dave Franco and Alison Brie tie the knot in private ceremony

Actors Dave Franco and Alison Brie are reported to have married in a private ceremony.

The 21 Jump Street actor Franco is said to have tied the knot with Mad Men star Brie in secret, with her representative confirming it to E! News.

Franco's brother, the actor James Franco, had previously let slip that the wedding was due to happen when he was interviewed in December, although the groom-to-be tried to shrug off questions.

He told E!: "He (James) doesn't know anything. He doesn't know what he's talking about. Who knows when it's going to be? Hopefully soon. Hopefully early this year, but again we're very lax about the whole planning."

Franco and Brie had been dating since 2012 and news broke of their engagement in August 2015 when Brie was seen wearing an engagement ring at the premiere of her film Sleeping With Other People.

The couple's representatives have been contacted for comment.