Viewers divided over Paul Burrell This Morning appearance fee discussion

This Morning viewers have been left unimpressed at the "awkward" discussion of guest Paul Burrell's fee to appear on the daily programme.

The ex-royal butler, who now owns a florist in Cheshire, appeared on the show days after it was reported he is to marry his partner, Graham Cooper.

The 58-year-old former reality TV star said he "never expected this story to come out quite so quickly" and told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he is now concerned about the privacy and security around his upcoming nuptials.

Burrell said: "The one thing that's worrying me about getting married in a couple of weeks is the security of it, because now everybody knows where it's going to be, when it's going to be.

"What do I do about that? I have to control that as well. I need security around it. If that comes at a cost then it'll come at a cost."

Schofield said: " Security wouldn't be that expensive, would it? We've paid you for this interview."

Burrell said the security to cover his wedding would cost "£20,000 to £30,000", to which Schofield replied: "Nearly what we paid you."

Burrell joked that he "might hold you to that", and Schofield added: "You don't need a magazine deal.

"We've bought your security."

Fans were divided over the exchange regarding Burrell's payment for the interview, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One viewer wrote: " A bit awkward hearing Paul Burrell, Phil and Holly discussing the fee that he will be paid for that interview."

Another wrote that Schofield should reveal his own pay, writing: "#Thismorning you wouldn't say he's gay but you will broadcast his fee? Let's hear how much you are paid Phillip?"

But others praised Schofield for pointing out that Burrell was being paid for his appearance on the show.

One viewer said: "This @PaulBurrellRVM interview leaves a very bad taste in my mouth #ThisMorning. Paul Burrell cashing in again. Good on @Schofe mention."

"Paul Burrell getting £30,000 to go on #ThisMorning & talk about wanting privacy is the biggest contradiction in the world. No one cares," another wrote.

One viewer suggested that Schofield was joking about the fee, writing: "Think Phil was being sarky abt the fee paying4 burrels security!! Course he ain't getting £20-30k!! (sic)."

Burrell was known for being a trusted confidant of Diana, Princess of Wales, until her death in 1997.

She once referred to him as ''my rock'' and left him £50,000 in her willl.

Following her fatal car accident in a Parisian tunnel, Burrell penned a number of tell-all books about life within the royal household.

A string of reality TV appearances followed, including stints on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! And Celebrity Big Brother.

Last year Burrell separated from Maria, his wife of more than 30 years with whom he has two sons.