MTV Movie Awards expanded to take in TV shows

The MTV Movie Awards are being expanded to cover television for the first time in 25 years.

Network officials announced that after a quarter of a century celebrating everything from the irreverent to the excellent in films, they will be adding television to the line-up in time for the ceremony in May.

The network is also turning the run-up to the live show into a fully fledged movie and television festival, with musical acts and a red carpet outside the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

MTV president Chris McCarthy said: "We're living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you're watching it in a theatre or on TV.

"The new MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture."

With awards ranging from Best Kiss to Best Fight, the celebrity-friendly show has also served as an annual promotional vehicle for upcoming summer blockbusters.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards take place on Sunday May 7.

A full list of performers will be announced at a later date.