Mary Berry back in favour after bolognese backlash

Mary Berry appears to have shaken off "bolognese-gate", winning widespread praise for the latest recipes on her BBC show.

The former Great British Bake Off judge shocked viewers when she used white wine, thyme, cream and an oven to create her version of the Italian-inspired staple in last week's instalment of Mary Berry Everyday.

But things were back on track on Monday night as Berry whipped up favourites such as stew, pizza, a sorbet and a cheesecake.

"Oh #MaryBerry please come and cook for me?" said one hungry fan.

Another viewer gushed: "I LOVE Mary Berry!! I want to make & eat everything she has just made."

"Good to see #maryberry hasn't sent twitter into meltdown this week," said another of Berry's army of devoted followers.

However, with no culinary controversy in sight, some viewers could not resist dredging up the bolognese saga.

"Don't tell me Mary Berry is going to use white with and double cream on this pizza," teased one.

Another quipped: "#MaryBerry has cut her carrots too thin, and committed an unforgivable sin putting mushrooms in a beef and ale stew. One is shocked."