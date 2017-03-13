Harry Potter actor Jim Tavare 'making progress' after car accident

Harry Potter actor Jim Tavare is still in intensive care but "making progress" after a car accident, his wife has said.

Tavare, known for his role in Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, was left with a broken neck and punctured lung after the head-on car smash earlier this month.

He also suffered 15 broken ribs, breaks in his right leg and fractured breastbones in the crash, wife Laura said.

She has now posted an update on the actor's Facebook account saying: "I just wanted to take a minute to thank all of you for the many messages of support and love for Jim (and me) as we battle through this traumatic time.

"It means so much to know you're out there routing for his recovery.

"He's still in intensive care, but making progress.

"Hopefully it won't be long before he can make his own status updates again. Laura x."

Last week a picture of the bruised actor lying in a hospital bed and giving the thumbs up was also posted to his Facebook account.

The Essex-born actor, 53, who spends most of his time in Los Angeles, played Tom the Innkeeper in the wizarding franchise's third film.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, he also co-wrote and starred in Bafta-winning ITV series The Sketch Show.