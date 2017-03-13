Emma Watson turned down La La Land role to 'be all-in' on Beauty And The Beast

Emma Watson turned down a role in Oscar-winning musical La La Land for Beauty And The Beast because she did not want to "half-arse" her work on the Disney film.

The actress, 26, stars in the new live-action version of the 1991 animated film as Belle, opposite ex-Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens as the Beast.

She said it was a big commitment to undertake, one that would need her entire devotion and left her having to choose between the two films.

When asked about not taking a role in La La Land during an interview on ITV's Lorraine, Watson said: "With a movie like Beauty And The Beast it's like three months prep, it's like three or four months shooting, it's in the UK.

"I had to be there to do that and, as I was saying before, it's like you can't half-arse a project like this, you know, you're in or you're out.

"And I was like, I've got to be all-in and so this was really where my heart was and I knew I had to fully commit and make sure that I did this."

Emma Stone played the female lead opposite Ryan Gosling in the highly acclaimed musical La La Land.

The film won six Oscars, including best actress for Stone and best director for Damien Chazelle.

Watson also said she previously turned down the chance to star in Disney's live-action remake of Cinderella in 2015 because the character "wasn't right for me".

Former Harry Potter actress Watson said she wanted to take on the character of Belle because "she's so fierce, she's so smart".

But there was plenty for her to learn in order to be able to portray Belle, including time-consuming horse-riding and singing lessons.

She said: "I've never ridden a horse before (making this film) and so I was like, okay. This is what I mean about the prep. I mean I really went into like essentially a Belle boot camp.

"I was riding three or four times a week, singing four times a week, dancing three or four times a week.

"I was manic, I was so hectic but I loved it."