Emilia Clarke named as the face of Dolce & Gabbana fragrance

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has been unveiled as the face of a fragrance from Dolce & Gabbana.

The British star, 30, will star in the campaign for the Italian fashion house's The One Eau de Toilette from September.

The announcement comes a few days after her co-star Kit Harington was named the face of The One for Men.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said in a statement: "Emilia Clarke embodies perfectly the Dolce & Gabbana woman: she is radiant and lively.

"Her personality and natural beauty will capture the essence of this new campaign: joyful, spontaneous and full of life.

"She is The One!"

The designers shared a picture of Clarke on their social media accounts and wrote: "Emmy nominated actress@emilia_clarke will be the face of Dolce&Gabbana The One fragrance starting September 2017, launching the new Eau de Toilette."

Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fanasy drama, while Harington stars as Jon Snow.