Deep Purple 'still have an album or two more in them'

Deep Purple's Roger Glover believes the band has at least an album or two more in them before quitting the world of rock.

The British group will mark half-a-century of making music in 2018 and show little sign of slowing down with their 20th studio album, Infinite, due for release next month.

The record will be followed by a world tour, titled The Long Goodbye Tour, but bassist Glover revealed its name should not be taken at face value.

The 71-year-old told the Press Association: "We're not planning on ending any time soon, but we're also aware that we're closer to the end than w e are at the beginning.

"We don't want to specify when because none of us emotionally can actually face it."

He added: "I personally think there's another album or two in there.

"Health, age, are the only concerns really as far as motivation is concerned none of us want it to end.

"I can't imagine what it would be like without Purple, it's been a huge part of my life, bigger than huge, so the hole after it would be even bigger, but it's going to happen."

Glover, who joined the band in 1969 before quitting four years later and re-joining during the 1980s, revealed Infinite was one of the most enjoyable records the band had ever made.

"We've had such a good time in the studio, the last two have really been a joy to be working on especially with Bob Ezrin (Producer; Alice Cooper, Lou Reed, Kiss)."

"We seem to have hit another seam of creativity that's very much like Deep Purple but nothing like Deep Purple, nothing like our past."

The band will tour the UK in November, including dates at London's O2 and Glasgow's SSE.

:: Infinite is out April 7.