Davina McCall avoiding Twitter while she hosts The Nightly Show

Davina McCall has said she is taking a break from Twitter while she hosts The Nightly Show, telling viewers: "If you hate it... fill yer boots!"

The TV presenter is the latest celebrity to front ITV's topical entertainment programme, which has struggled in the ratings and has been slated as "cringe-worthy" and "drivel".

McCall pre-empted any negativity, writing on her Twitter account: "I hosting the nightly show all week x

"I'm off twitter till Saturday so if you hate it .... fill yer boots!"

The show is attempting to replicate the late-night programmes popular in the US and will run for eight weeks, hosted by a series of celebrities.

Previous hosts David Walliams and John Bishop received their share of stick on social media for their stints, and McCall's efforts fell just as flat.

One viewer posted on Twitter: "Davina is making me cringe harder than I've ever cringed before #ouch."

Another said: "Having to deploy the mute button on #thenightlyshow ....Davina is SO EMBARRASSING TO WATCH."

"This show just gets more dire each night. Who on earth thought of this format? It just does not work - on any level," said another.

Even those impressed by McCall's hosting skills felt she could not save the series, with some calling for it to be "put out of its misery".

One viewer said: "Sorry Davina, even you can't save this turkey."

Another agreed: "Even Davina can't save this pile of shit."

"I like our Davina. But nobody is turning around the public perception on this dross," said one fan.

"Someone put the lame #TheNightlyShow out of its misery," begged another.