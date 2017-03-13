Daniel Craig out as new cast lined up for Girl With The Dragon Tattoo follow-up

Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig will not be in the follow-up to their film The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

The pair stared in the 2011 film based on Swedish writer Stieg Larsson's Millennium series of crime novels, and there had been speculation about whether they would return for a sequel.

Columbia Pictures has now announced that a follow-up will begin production in September, but said it will have a new cast.

Fede Alvarez will direct the film, which will be based on author David Lagercrantz's The Girl In The Spider's Web, the fourth book in the series created by Larsson.

Alvarez is on the hunt for new actors.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo was adapted for the big screen in Sweden in 2009, with Swedish actress Noomi Rapace as the lead, Lisbeth Salander.

US actress Mara took over that role in the David Fincher adaptation in 2011.

The new film is expected to be released in October 2018.